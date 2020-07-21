Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 7,316 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 19,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.86.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.80. 1,176,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.57. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs bought 4,400 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

