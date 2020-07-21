Geneva Partners LLC Buys New Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $354,654.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,735.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra upped their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.86.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $209.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.00 and a 200-day moving average of $192.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

