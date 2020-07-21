Geneva Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000. Akamai Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.24. 1,365,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $116.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.59.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $683,801.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,092 shares of company stock worth $4,533,790 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

