Geneva Partners LLC Grows Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Docusign makes up 2.7% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth about $78,985,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth about $70,156,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter worth about $63,674,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,430,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,203,000 after purchasing an additional 389,001 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 754,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,728,000 after purchasing an additional 361,278 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.99. 4,306,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of -172.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.77. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $217.00.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Docusign’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total transaction of $828,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,383,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,534 shares of company stock worth $40,460,572 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

