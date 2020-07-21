Geneva Partners LLC Invests $4.44 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,634,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

TIP stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.53. 1,543,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,656. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $124.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

