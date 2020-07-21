Geneva Partners LLC Invests $638,000 in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,780,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 580.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,318,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $2,503,625.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total value of $699,475.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,121 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,262 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH traded up $3.20 on Monday, reaching $282.96. 141,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,254. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.83. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $286.68.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens lowered BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $253.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

