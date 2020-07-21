Geneva Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Geneva Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.7% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $7.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $402.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $405.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.33 and a 200 day moving average of $330.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.91.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

