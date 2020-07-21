Geneva Partners LLC Purchases 1,060 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 2.7% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,425,000 after buying an additional 190,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Zoetis by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,182,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,135,000 after buying an additional 228,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,275,000 after buying an additional 1,392,660 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,765,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,762,000 after buying an additional 205,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,041,000 after buying an additional 441,042 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.97. 1,173,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $146.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.07.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,535.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.