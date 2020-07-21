Geneva Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.0% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 360.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.57.

ZBRA stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $276.36. 251,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $278.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total value of $954,540.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,472.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

