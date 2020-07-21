Geneva Partners LLC Sells 1,634 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,433 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Nike accounts for 1.9% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,450,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,058,739,000 after purchasing an additional 524,108 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nike by 528.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 148,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 125,201 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Nike by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,999 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.65. 5,819,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,406,703. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.31. The company has a market cap of $148.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.01.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,297,730. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

