Geneva Partners LLC Sells 445 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stephens restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.68.

In related news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $81,637,418.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.88, for a total value of $830,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 777,322 shares of company stock worth $169,838,662 over the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $22.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $268.58. 9,777,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,686,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,579.88, a PEG ratio of 11.97 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $281.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.25.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.