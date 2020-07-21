Geneva Partners LLC Sells 695 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after buying an additional 915,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,456,000 after buying an additional 147,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $539,770,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 8.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,558,000 after buying an additional 358,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 13.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,184,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,330,000 after buying an additional 485,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $2.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.57. 1,407,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,405. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

