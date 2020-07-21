Geneva Partners LLC Sells 8,665 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.43.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.82. 6,021,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,075,956. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.40 and its 200-day moving average is $129.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $207.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $183.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

