Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $78.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,933,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,367,035. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $192,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,428. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

