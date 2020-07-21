GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Cut by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group trimmed its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,797 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline comprises 2.4% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 102,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 45,823 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSK. ValuEngine lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $41.58. 2,943,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057,767. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.99%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

