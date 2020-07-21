GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 227.3% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 15.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 58.99%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.