Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 2,025 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.2% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,033,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,743,600. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.33 and its 200 day moving average is $156.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $171.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

