Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 31,065 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,065 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 39,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 451,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 219,428 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 175.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 89,416 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 367,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.48. 11,128,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,383,967. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $15.26.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

