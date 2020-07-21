Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 112.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.7% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $7.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.78. The stock had a trading volume of 40,470,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,864,555. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $269.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

