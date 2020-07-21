Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,424 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,110,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,478,950. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.03. The company has a market capitalization of $372.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $134.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.21.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

