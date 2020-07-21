Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 188 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,228 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,313,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,548 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,374,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,342 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,805,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,818,000 after acquiring an additional 986,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,876,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,587. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.