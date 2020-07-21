Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 3,576 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 0.8% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,789,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,878 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,773,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,427,000 after buying an additional 624,757 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 942.9% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,726,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,032,000 after buying an additional 4,272,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,171,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,755,000 after buying an additional 186,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,444,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,312,000 after acquiring an additional 855,199 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.76. 370,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,738. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average is $51.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

