Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 523 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,614 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $870,383,000 after buying an additional 21,507,161 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $584,551,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,810,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 287.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,869,439 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $275,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $4,873,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $61,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,980,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 882,000 shares of company stock worth $26,497,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

UBER stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.66. 16,195,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,190,281. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

