Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Oracle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 22,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

Oracle stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,468,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,664,119. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $58.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,692,561,620.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

