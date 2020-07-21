Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,256,000 after acquiring an additional 37,473 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

VB traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $149.88. The company had a trading volume of 790,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,376. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.20. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $170.84.

