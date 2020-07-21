Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.08. 5,676,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,097,544. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

