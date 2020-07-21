Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

D traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,298,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,021. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average is $80.64. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

