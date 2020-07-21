Good Life Advisors LLC Has $5.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,351. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

