Good Life Advisors LLC Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,145 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.17. 924,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,120. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.94. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

