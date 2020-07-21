Good Life Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after buying an additional 6,933,528 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $306,717,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,113,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,002. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.