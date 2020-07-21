Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,450,000 after acquiring an additional 356,163 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,941,000 after purchasing an additional 68,555 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $107,423,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $84,716,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,191,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.82. 4,010,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,829,551. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $295.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.97.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

