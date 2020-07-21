Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $122.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,606. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.35. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.23 and a 1 year high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

