Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 444 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.35. 2,365,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,812,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. CSFB dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

