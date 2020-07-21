Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Acquires Shares of 27,789 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,496,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,913 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,823,000 after purchasing an additional 595,417 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,309,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,688,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,147,000 after purchasing an additional 121,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $122.11. 2,695,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006,606. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.23 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.49 and a 200 day moving average of $118.52.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

