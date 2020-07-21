Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Boosts Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 2.6% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $267.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,543. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.91.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

