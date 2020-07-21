Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Buys New Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.14.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $147.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,460. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.24. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

