Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.87. 48,996,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,642,375. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82, a PEG ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

