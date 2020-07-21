Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $91,216.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.84. 9,564,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,568,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average is $38.61.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

