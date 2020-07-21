Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Invests $3.02 Million in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000. Otis Worldwide comprises about 2.2% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.56. 2,407,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,674,207. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.90.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion.

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

