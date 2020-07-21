Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 2.1% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

BAC stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 61,054,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,059,523. The stock has a market cap of $204.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.