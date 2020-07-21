Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,442 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 81.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 50.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total transaction of $1,824,028.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $193.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.23 and its 200-day moving average is $159.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.73.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.