Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $26.73. 1,763,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,522. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.