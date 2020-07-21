Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Msci by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Msci during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Msci during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Msci during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Msci by 241,923.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,775,000 after buying an additional 188,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total value of $790,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 287,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,866,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,451,750. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Msci from $314.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.33.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $386.91. 11,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,563. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.69. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 0.94. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $206.82 and a 52 week high of $389.75.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

