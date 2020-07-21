Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Invests $563,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.83. 22,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,656. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $124.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

