Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.43. 102,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $135.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.64. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $100,011.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,924 shares of company stock valued at $23,482,188. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.46.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

