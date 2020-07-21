Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases 544 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.20. The company had a trading volume of 274,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,622. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.48. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $81.75.

