Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 875 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,832 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $798,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,727,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $621,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $450,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,840 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $139.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

