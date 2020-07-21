Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,112,110,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,797,357,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 26.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,258,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,654,000 after buying an additional 1,734,994 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6,179.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,670,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,036,000 after buying an additional 1,643,538 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,060,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,284,000 after buying an additional 1,006,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan acquired 11,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.14 per share, for a total transaction of $980,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop acquired 2,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,513,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

NYSE BXP traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $91.55. 54,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.45 and its 200 day moving average is $108.34. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.