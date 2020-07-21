Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.46.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $276.26. 112,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The stock has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.44 and its 200-day moving average is $246.64.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $100,011.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $563,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,924 shares of company stock valued at $23,482,188. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.