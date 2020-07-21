Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 177 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.3% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,664,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 61,577 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.76. The company had a trading volume of 119,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,988. The company has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.26.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.